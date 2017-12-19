Bake Sale will display: Traditional Christmas cake, cookies, Chocolate and Praline, Panned Chocolate, Macarons, Candy Canes.

Event Details:

Date : 21st Dec, 2017 –Thursday

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Academy of Pastry Arts, Plot No. 64, Udyog Vihar Phase IV,

National Highway 8, Gurgaon, Haryana, 122015

About Academy of Pastry Arts:

Academy of Pastry Arts is an International group of Professional Culinary & Pastry Schools located in Malaysia, Philippines, Delhi NCR and Bangalore. The journey started in 2010 with the flagship school in Malaysia. The company plans to be in Dubai and Indonesia very soon. With a cumulative area of about 80,000 Sq Ft consisting of 46 kitchens and other infrastructure like an amphi theatre, cafeteria, etc, we are the biggest brand in Asia. Largest number of Master Chefs of the level of MOF, World Champions, Master Chocolatiers and Master Bakers.

Personal instructions and hands-on training from world class chef instructors in a professional environment remain the hallmark. Ensuring personal attention to each student’s individual career goals, from the moment they attend their first class with us and maintain an amicable relationship with alumni throughout their career. We ensure the best ingredients and equipment available to our students in the kitchens are avant-garde to the core and specifically designed to teach the art, science, technique, and method needed to excel in the food industry. The batch size is deliberately kept small so that the chef can pay attention to each student.