Market Highlights:

The global cloud content delivery network market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud content delivery network across various industry verticals such as advertising, healthcare, education, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The global cloud content delivery network market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the cloud content delivery network market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American cloud content delivery network market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Akamai Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Internap Corporation and Verizon Communications, Inc. in this region. Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of mobile applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the global cloud content delivery network market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), Limelight Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel – Lucent SA (France), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India) and Highwinds (U.S.).

The global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global cloud content delivery network market is segmented by component, type, organization size and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into media delivery, cloud security and web performance optimization. Whereas, the service segment is further classified into analytics and monitoring, cloud storage, CDN design, support & maintenance and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into advertising, online gaming, media & entertainment, e-commerce, education, healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global cloud content delivery network market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with NFC services across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience: