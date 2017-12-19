Chilled processed foods present consumers a convenient, healthy, and fresh choice of products and the growing focus on health and nutrition in the overall food and beverages industry has greatly boosted the global chilled processed food market in recent years.

The research report studies the worldwide market for chilled processed foods and categorizes it on the basis of product type and geography. The various product categories for chilled processed food include processed poultry, process vegetables and potatoes, ready-to-eat meals, processed red meat, processed fish and seafood, bakery products, and soup, pizza, and noodles. Each category is evaluated in depth and its performance over the past years and its contribution towards the development of the overall chilled processed food market has been assessed. Market size, value, and volume for each segment have been included in the report.

Geographically, the chilled processed food market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. These regions are also evaluated at length, identifying markets with the most potential and the various factors driving and restraining them.

The rapidly changing lifestyle of consumers all over the world is the primary factor driving the global chilled processed food market. Demand for convenience foods, rise in working women population, the rising emphasis on healthy snacks and meals, increase in disposable income, ever-growing population, and demand for better quality of food are some other major factors propelling the chilled processed food market. Economic recovery has also played a significant role in supporting the demand for chilled processed foods.

North America and Europe are currently the strongest markets for chilled processed food, mainly owing to the presence of several leading players and availability of better logistics and supply chain. Asia Pacific holds immense potential for growth, thanks to evolving lifestyles and massive influence of the West. Local vendors have been catering to the demand in a rather impressive way, giving consumers a choice of domestic flavors and cuisines.

Chilled processed food needs to be stored at extremely low temperatures, requiring large commercial refrigerators and cooling systems to maintain the quality and properties of food products and avoid microbial damage. This can translate to high capital investment, posing as a challenge to vendors in the chilled processed food market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading companies featured in the global chilled processed food market are Kraft Foods, General Mills, Nestle, Kellogg Co., Fonterra Brands Ltd., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Sealord Group Ltd., Schwan Foods, Tegel Foods Ltd., ConAgra Foods, Tyson Foods, Unilever, Goodman Fielder New Zealand Ltd., Birds Eye Food, Wal-Mart Stores, and Heinz Co. These players are profiled based on attributes such as company and financial overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and business strategies.

