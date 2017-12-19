Cherrystone Auctions has released all the details of its upcoming public stamp sale. The U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History public sale is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The live auction will last two days till the evening of Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

All the 1,400 lots for the upcoming December 19-20, 2017 — U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History public auction are meticulously described and displayed in Cherrystone’s auction catalogues, which are all available for online viewing and for download on the company’s website. Pre-auction bids are still being placed using any of the following channels: via the company’s online auction catalogue, using the online bid form, via email, fax, or by phone. The highest pre-auction bid so far is $90,000 for an 1896 Red Revenue unmounted mint stamp from China whose catalog value is $95,000. Further company details can be located at https://goo.gl/NqJK9X

Live auction bidding sessions will be conducted in the Cherrystone’s New York City gallery on 119 West 57th Street. Bidders who can’t make it to the floor of the auction are expected to use the company’s live bidding online platform CherrystoneLIVE. Alternatively, unavailable buyers can delegate the live bidding exercise to a number of authorized auction agents. Cherrystone will also represent absentee bidders during the live auction by executing their written, absentee bids.

The live auction will start on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 AM with Lots 1-355 from the United States, Albania and Chile. The second session will start at 1:00 PM the same day with Lots 356-706 from China, Colombia, France, Germany and Great Britain. The third session will start on Wednesday, December 20, at 10:00 AM with Lots 707-1,108 from the British Commonwealth, Iran, Italy and Poland. The final session will feature Lots 1,109-1,400 from Russia, Switzerland, Yugoslavia, and all the large lots & collections. Reviews of the company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Founded over 50 years ago, Cherrystone Auctions has earned a solid reputation as a reliable dealer and auctioneer of philatelic items to national and international collectors. The family owned and managed company has been providing buyers and sellers with the widest selection of valuable philatelic material since 1967. Cherrystone is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to the market yearly. The firm hosts public stamp sales every 6-8 weeks. Cherrystone belongs to all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including ASDA, APS, the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, the Collectors Club of New York, PTS, MEPSI, Rossica, APVH etc.

