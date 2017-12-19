Capacity management is a process which control over information technology (IT) resource (human, nature, capital resources) utilization. Its primary goal is to make sure that organizational resource such as manufacturing, labor force, and office space, inventory, raw materials, technology and equipment are of correct size to meet present and future business needs in a cost-effective manner. Capacity management has one common interpretation, which is described in the information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) framework. ITIL version 3 shows capacity management which comprises three sub-processes: service capacity management, component capacity management, and business capacity management. It is a tool that helps intake and output (I&O) teams plan and optimize IT tools and infrastructures also balance the use of exterior and cloud service providers.

Demand for capacity management is increasing rapidly as it provides easy-to-use solutions and builds capacity forecasting to the IT industry. Furthermore, it saves time and cost, improve staff productivity, and increases return on investment (ROI), which gives accurate results, driving the market’s growth in the coming years. Capacity management emphasizes the minimizing of capacity related to customer or users’ interruption and incidents and improves the planning for capacity. It can also rapidly identify which server resources such as disk, memory, and CPU have reached capacity, accordingly helping make decisions on hardware purchases. On-call monitoring teams frequently receive the report and statistics in real-time to understand the ongoing demands being made and how they will change over time. Capacity management proposes the planning to IT service for growth which becomes less reactive and easier. It is as adaptable as the capacity requirement rises and falls.

Performance modification is about adding up resources when demands spike and adjusting the existing environment for the best ROI. However, inadequate capacity management is expected to affect the financial performance of the company and hamper its business prospects. For example, if a company has launched a new product line and is astride an aggressive marketing campaign for its new product promotion, it is important to ensure that it has sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet the expected demand. If manufacturing capacity is not sufficient then it may bring about disappointment in customers and lead them to look for other substitutes. Moreover, growing business needs and performance expectations that need to fulfill the future workload with the help of capacity management, especially in IT industries, is an opportunity to drive the market of capacity management in the future.

The capacity management market can be segmented according to solution, application, cloud type, service type, and region. Capacity management provides solutions for clients, servers, mainframes, networks, and middleware. The application segment is further divided into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain management (SCM), and production planning system (PPS). Cloud types of the capacity management market are private cloud type, public cloud type, and hybrid cloud type. Furthermore, according to the service type, the capacity management market is divided into IT services, business services, outsourced services, and infrastructure services. The capacity management market is further divided into five segments as per geography: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some of the major players associated with the capacity management market are TeamQuest Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sumerian, CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., The Green Circle, Cirba Inc., Metron, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., ASG Technologies, Automic Software, Inc., and Riverbed Technology.

