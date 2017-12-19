19, December 2017: FlipHTML5 has made a name for itself in the digital publishing industry, providing a wide range of effective and affordable solutions to clients across the globe. The digital publishing giant recently announced that Christmas will be starting early this year, as it offers the different plans of its digital publishing software to clients at a 20% discount. The discount available on the pro, gold and platinum plans is set to run till the 28th of December, allowing clients to enjoy the best of digital publishing at remarkably affordable prices.

FlipHTML5 has stood out as one of the leading providers of digital publishing solutions provider. According to the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, the discount offer is part of the company’s drive to ensure that everyone regardless of their level of computer knowledge and financial standing can create exciting and captivating digital content anywhere in the world. The discount offer of 20% on all plans can be accessed using the coupon code – DAL-CF8.

The discount will allow users to enjoy the 20% off for the first month for the pro and gold memberships, with buyers of the platinum plan enjoy the discount for the first year. The discount is undoubtedly the best Christmas gift for businesses and individuals looking to communicate better and more effectively. This is so as the software has been described by many as the best digital publishing platform in recent times thanks to its amazing features and benefits.

About FlipHTML5:

FlipHTML5 is headquartered in Hong Kong and as one of the world leading providers of digital publishing software; the company offers a wide range of e-publishing software for users around the world. The company also offers customized solutions for publishers in different industries such as Game, Firm, Fashion, and Finance.

