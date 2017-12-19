Market Highlights:

The global big data software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in the emerging economies and high adoption of analytics software are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing demand for big data software across various industry verticals such media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail, e-commerce etc. is also fueling the growth of the global market.

The global big data software market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the big data software market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to the high data generation by enterprises in the region, the market is likely to show a modest growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of software devices and ultimately provides better analysis.

In the global Big Data Software Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the large volumes of data generated by BFSI and healthcare industry along with the emerging economies and technological advancement in big data software in the region.

The global big data software market is projected to reach USD 39 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

IBM (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

HPE (U.S.)

SAP (Germany)

Amazon Web Services (US)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Dell Technologies (U.S.)

Teradata (US)

Splunk (U.S.)

Palantir Technologies (U.S.)

Cloudera (U.S.)

Hitachi (Japan)

Guavus (U.S.)

10data (U.S.)

Big Data Software Market Segmentation:

The global big data software market is segmented on the basis of by component, data type, deployment and end-user. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into software and services.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, transportation, IT and telecommunication and others.

Market Research Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds a majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of digitized platforms.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR.

This is mainly due to the growing manufacturing units in this region. Moreover, the growing data centers in developing countries such as India and China, and the amount of data being generated have increased tremendously. Hence, organizations are looking for big data solutions to perform advanced analytics.

