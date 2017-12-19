Automotive E-Commerce Market 2017

Summary:

Global Automotive E-Commerce Market Information By Product (Braking, Steering & Suspension, Universal Joints, Gaskets, Wipers, Filters, Lighting & Spark Plugs, Wheels and Tires) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Key Players

The key players of global Automotive E-Commerce Market report include –

com

(U.S.)

Taobao (China)

eBay Inc. (U.S.)

com (China)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (U.S.)

Snapdeal (India)

com, Inc. (China)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc.(U.S.)

Market Synopsis

The global automotive e-commerce market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global automotive e-commerce market is majorly driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. The increase in the growth of e-commerce also indicates the rise in the acceptance of online shopping among people, which will drive the global automotive e-retail market. The automotive e-commerce market is driven by factors such as aging vehicle fleet, digitization of channels and interfaces, growth of global e-commerce industry, higher price transparency and greater diversity of parts. However, identification of the damaged parts, and installation of the online purchased parts are expected to hinder the market growth. Desktop PCs is the most popular device for placing online shopping orders but the use of mobile devices, especially smartphones, is also increasing, thus driving the growth of automotive e-commerce.

The automotive e-commerce market is undergoing various changes with evolving customer expectations, acceleration of technological innovation, and shifts in competitive power. New technologies and major shifts in the aftermarket industry will be crucial factors for the players in order to maintain strong positions in the years to come. The global automotive e-commerce market has been segmented, based on products, of which the braking segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.9% in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at 7.55% CAGR during the forecast period. Filters segment stand at the second place, and are expected to grow further in the forecast period. Automotive e-commerce market is expected to reach market size of USD 24 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive E-Commerce Market, By Product

5 Regional Market Analysis

6 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….