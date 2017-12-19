In a new report added by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) to its existing repository, the global commercial fitness equipment market has been studied in depth and a comprehensive revenue forecast provided for the period 2017 – 2022. The initial chapters of the report comprise the executive summary, market introduction, definition, and taxonomy. The report then dives into the revenue forecast of the global commercial fitness equipment market for the study period and tracks the year-on-year growth of the market as well. This is followed by a section on the dynamics impacting revenue growth of the global market. The global commercial fitness equipment market pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, cost structure analysis, raw material sourcing strategy and analysis, and a list of global distributors and key market participants is also included in the report.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3920

Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market: Factors Influencing Growth

According to the report, increasing instances of chronic lifestyle diseases and growing obesity among the global population is one of the main factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global market for commercial fitness equipment. The employed population in urban areas is greatly affected by rapidly increasing stress levels, unhealthy diet patterns, and massive pollution, which is taking a major toll on public health. This has resulted in a growing awareness of the benefits of exercise and has also led to more number of gymnasium memberships.

Advancements in fitness technology such as wearables have enabled people to adopt a structured exercise regimen. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for commercial fitness equipment and augment revenue growth of the global market.

However, high pricing of the commercial fitness equipment may pose challenges to mass adoption, thereby restricting market growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, several lucrative opportunities exist in the global market for companies manufacturing commercial fitness equipment owing to general public health awareness, increasing income, and encouraging governmental support to promote good health and living.

Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The report classifies the global commercial fitness equipment market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user, as well as region. Segments under product type include Ab Machines, Elliptical Machines, Exercise Cycles, Free Weights, and Treadmills. Of these, the treadmills segment is expected to lead the market with an estimated valuation of about US$ 1 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2022. This segment is also expected to record higher yearly absolute growth as compared to the other product type segments.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/commercial-fitness-equipment-market

By distribution channel, the market is segmented as Departmental Stores, Discount Stores, Online Retailing, Specialty Sports Shops, Sports Goods Stores, and Other Outlets. The end user segments include Sports Center, Community, Universities and Schools, Gyms, and Others. The regions assessed in this report are MEA, APEJ, Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Among the regional markets, Europe is projected to lead the global commercial fitness equipment market in terms of growth. The APEJ market is predicted to witness faster revenue growth while MEA and Japan will remain on the slow growth path.

Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market: Key Players

The report features some of the leading players operating in the global commercial fitness equipment market such as Promaxima, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Matrix Fitness, Keiser Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Cybex, Precor Incorporated, Ltd., Technogym, and Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness).

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3920

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/