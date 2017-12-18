09 December 2017 – SAPS Ibu Bapa is a website that provides all the information about the SAPS NKRA from Malaysia.

Exams are hard, especially if you want to get excellent results. If the exam is pretty important, they will have to review the learning material for months before the exam, and will be tested in just a few hours. Students are usually scared, worried and some are even depressed. However, once the exam is over, they usually breath easier. In Malaysia, students’ parents can see the results using a special software called SAPS. Once the test results are ready, the parents will get a notification on their phone if they have the SPAS NKRA app installed. Even students will be able to view the results.

In the modern era, everything converted to digital form. This is all due to the rapid development of technology. It also affects the system of checking exam results. With modern technology, now buying stuff online, food book, ticket and others have become commonplace for the public. Similarly, such an online examination results check system. Not only it facilitates how fast one can see the results, it can also reduce paper usage. One of the benefits of an online decision-making system is that it can be done anywhere as long as the mobile phones or computers are connected to the internet. Often the exams will take place before the holidays, which means the test results will be announced on school holidays. Maybe you will be home, traveling and so on. However, you can still surf the exam board website to review the results. By entering the identification number, the result will be displayed on the screen. If the students’ parents are known that they are going to be in an area that is not covered by the internet, they can opt for the SMS service. Students need to send identification numbers or turn numbers in the specified format. This SMS service is charged and will automatically deduct credit in mobile. The saps ibubapa can save time for teachers, parents as well as students. This makes it easy for students to review their decisions online. In the past, students had to go to the school board to review their marks

The NKRA SAPS system has benefited teachers, parents and students.

SAPS IBU BAPA is a website that provides information about the SAPS School Examination Analysis System used in Malaysia.

