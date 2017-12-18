Welding gas/shielding gas Market 2017

Summary:

Global Welding gas/shielding gas market Information Report by type (Argon, Carbon dioxide, others), by Application (Gas Metal Arc Welding, Tungsten Gas Arc Welding, Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Key Players

The key players of Global Welding gas/shielding gas Market report include-

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Gulf Cryo (Bahrain)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Praxair, Inc. (U.S.)

Iceblick Ltd. (Ukraine)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

SIG Gases Berhad (Malaysia)

Air Liquide SA (France)

Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

The Welding gas/shielding gas market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 5% from 2016 to 2023

Study Objectives of Welding gas/shielding gas market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global welding gas/shielding gas market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global welding gas/shielding gas market based on various factors such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Welding gas/shielding gas market.

Market Scenario

Shielding gases are inert or semi-inert gases that are commonly used in several welding processes, majorly in gas metal arc welding and gas tungsten arc. The main purpose of using the welding gas/shielding gas is to protect the weld area from oxygen, and water vapour.

One of the key drivers for the growth of welding gas/shielding gas market is the increased demand for welding process such as tungsten metal arc welding, shielded arc welding, and metal gas arc welding which is fuelled by the need for construction industry. The growing constructional development in both residential and commercial sectors, is expected to drive the growth of the market, especially in developing economies. The rapid investments by governments on infrastructural developments and the rising construction & mining activities are expected to boost the demand for welding gas/shielding gas during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market, By Type

5 Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

