Global Vitamin Fortified and Mineral Enriched Foods and Beverages Market: Overview

Over the last decade, the global vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages market has witnessed robust growth. These foods contain added minerals to help replace the nutrients lost during storage or manufacturing. As consumers around the world increasingly focus on healthy diet, they are anticipated to realize the significance of vitamin fortified and mineral enriched food as an important source of nutrients.

In the report, Transparency Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the opportunities present for the vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages across the world. By segmenting the global market based on various parameters, the market study aims at presenting an in-depth analysis. It studies the various growth drivers and factors restraining adoption of vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages.

A detailed assessment of the prevailing vendor landscape is included in the report. It not only profiles the leading players operating in the market, but highlights their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Global Vitamin Fortified and Mineral Enriched Foods and Beverages Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages market is majorly fuelled by the widespread adoption of healthier lifestyle and food habits. The market is thus forecast to exhibit an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. Besides inclination towards healthier lifestyle, the market is driven by factors such as accelerating demand for packed and ready-to-eat meals, considerable investment in product development and innovation, globally rising health concerns, presence of a substantially high number of small and large market players, and rising significance attributed to preventive medicines.

Despite witnessing robust growth, stringent regulations often hamper the market’s penetration. This challenge however provides several opportunities for the leading players in the market to experiment with new ideas and invest in innovation.

Global Vitamin Fortified and Mineral Enriched Foods and Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

The consumer base for vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages is the biggest in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Besides high living standard, these regions boast a higher level of health consciousness. This, combined with the growing prevalence of obesity and related health concerns in countries such as the U.S., has fuelled the demand for fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages in North America. However, economic stability and the increasing awareness about the benefits of vitamin fortified and mineral enriched foods and beverages is expected to fuel demand for the same across emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. This will provide the market with considerable opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as PepsiCo/Tropicana, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., General Mills, Inc., The Proctor & Gamble Company, Philip Morris Companies, Hain Food Group Inc., Campbell Soup Company, H.J. Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Abbott Laboratories, Nantucket Allserve, Inc., South Beach Beverage Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and Land O’Lakes

