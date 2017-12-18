In its quest to bring Canadians the best automotive aftermarket online shopping experience and expand its market, TDot Performance is welcoming aboard some new performance parts-based brands. These brands include GEM Tubes, GReddy and Vibrant Performance. The new partnership allows TDot Performance to provide a wider array of automotive aftermarket parts to the Canadian automotive market.

“Our goal is to provide Canadian vehicle owners with all of the parts and accessories they need, without having to order from the United States,” says Charith Perera, a co-founder and CEO of TDotPerformance.ca. “As the Canadian market continues to grow, so do our product offerings. GEM Tubes, GReddy and Vibrant Performance are welcome additions to the TDot Performance lineup, as they are known for their quality performance parts.”

GEM Tubes

GEM Tubes designs and manufactures show quality stainless steel and aluminum aftermarket tubes with flawless high quality, durable finishes. The brand has been supplying tubes to OEM manufacturers like GM and Toyota for more than two decades. The company’s tubes are well recognized for their superior quality and modern style.

GReddy

GReddy is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality automotive performance products, including exhaust systems, turbo kits, cooling systems, electronics and other accessories. The company was founded four decades ago in Japan and has since then evolved its performance product lines for US spec, Euro Spec, and JDM vehicles.

Vibrant Performance

Vibrant Performance was established in 1997 in Canada. The brand manufactures high-quality performance aftermarket parts for Race Cars, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Sports Compact Vehicles, Trucks, and Motorcycles. Vibrant Performance is committed to continually improving their diverse product line to keep ahead of the evolving needs of the aftermarket industry and customers.

About TDot Performance

TDot Performance is the largest source of car performance parts in Canada. Because the company is based in Canada, customers are never charged with customs, duties or brokerage fees. TDot Performance is an authorized retailer for over 200,000 performance products and accessories from more than 250 world leading brands, including WeatherTech, Flowmaster, K&N, Magnaflow, Hidden Hitch, Bilstein, Energy Suspension and Pro Comp.

Media Contact

Company Name: TDot Performance

Contact Person: Ishani Depillo

Phone: 1-800-276-7566

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Email: social@tdotperformance.ca

Website: www.tdotperformance.ca/