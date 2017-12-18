RNCOS has announced the addition of “T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer – Pipeline Analysis” report to its offerings. This report will provide widespread research on the use of T-Cell Immunotherapy for cancer.

The T-cell immunotherapy market is growing pervasively and will continue the trend in the coming years owing to the growing incidences of cancer all across the globe attributing to the changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. In 2015, approximately 15.2 Million incidences of cancer were reported in the world. This number is forecast to reach 19.3 Million and 21.6 Million by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

According to our report, “T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer – Pipeline Analysis”, conventional treatment options such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy have aided in slowing down the progression of cancer. However, there is no complete treatment for the disease in the market. Furthermore, these therapeutic options cause numerous side effects such as hair loss, weight loss, abnormal blood count and nausea. These limitations have created the need for innovative treatment option for cancer with minimal side effects.

Advancements in technology have helped in the development of novel treatment options for cancer which is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. One such innovative therapy is the T-cell immunotherapy. This therapy, also known as adoptive cell transfer, makes use of patient’s own immune system. There are three approaches to T-cell immunotherapy- CAR T-cell therapy, TCR therapy and TIL therapy. Among the three types, CAR T is the most studied and widely used technology by companies. In CAR T-cell therapy, patient’s T-cells are collected from the blood. These cells are genetically modified and then infused into the cancer patient for treatment.

CAR T-cell therapy is also the first type of T-cell immunotherapy to receive approval from the USFDA for commercial use. In August 2017, Novartis received approval in the US for the first T-cell immunotherapy by the name of Kymriah. Similarly, Kite Pharma-A Gilead Company also received approval for Yescarta in October 2017. The biopharmaceutical companies are also developing strong pipeline of T-cell immunotherapies. All these therapies, once approved are poised to push the growth of market for T-cell immunotherapy for cancer.

Benefits from the report:

• Extensive information related to upcoming product pipeline

• New opportunities in global market

• Suitable areas of investment

• Major competitors in the market

• Areas of benefit for existing/new players

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm