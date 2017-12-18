Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading agri services solutions provider having operations across India & Myanmar, has won SCMPro’s 3rd Logistics & Supply Chain Awards 2017 in the ‘Enabler Awards’ category for providing innovative value added warehousing and supply chain services. Ms. Varnika Kukreja, GM- Corp. Comm. at SLCM received the award from Mr. Girish V S, Executive Director, Institute of Supply Chain Management, India at the 3rd Asian Supply Chain Thought Leadership Summit organized on 16th December 2017 at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai.

SLCM is an ISO certified global post-harvest agri-warehousing group providing one-stop integrated solutions with a diversified portfolio of services ranging from Warehouse Management, Agriculture Financing and Collateral Management to Procurement. The group currently manages 2100 warehouses and 19 cold storages across India using a proprietary scientific storage management system ‘AGRI REACH’. The efficacy of ‘AGRI REACH’ has been attested in a study conducted by industry body FICCI which found that storage losses can be reduced to a minimal 0.5 percent using AGRI REACH.

Speaking about the Award, SLCM Group CEO Sandeep Sabharwal said, “At SLCM, we provide a scientific and technologically robust, system oriented logistic solutions that ensures minimal to negligible losses. Our tie-ups with leading international and national financial institutions enable us to render a truly innovative and one-stop solution to our clients. We are thankful to SCMPro for giving us this platform to deliberate on issues concerning the industry and the esteemed jury for recognizing our work. We will continue to innovate and work towards improving industry standards in our country”.

SCMPro Logistics & Supply Chain Awards 2017 is the India’s most coveted neutral third-party recognition of leadership in the supply chain domain in the country. It recognizes the success of both individuals and corporate entities in the Indian Logistics Sector and in the process rewards their strategy, performance and goals. It also aims to inspire a comprehensive exchange of ideas and best practices in India besides identifying models for service excellence.

The Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMPro) is a thought leadership magazine for the supply chain professional from the Institute of Supply Chain Management, India’s premier supply chain education, research, and consulting firm.