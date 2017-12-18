Global Industrial hand gloves Market, by product (Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves), by material (Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves) by application (automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Industrial gloves are used to guarantee worker wellbeing and clean conditions in the work environment. Industrial gloves give insurance against icy, heat, harm by erosion, scraped area, chemicals and maladies. It is manufactured from natural materials or synthetic materials and used according to the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Strong global presence and development of lightweight hand gloves for working environment are driving the market of North America. Growth in the pharmaceutical, automotive as well as in construction segment, company mandates lead to the high consumption of a variety of industrial gloves.

The report has analyzed the market based on the four segments: Product, material, application, and end-use in the regions of North America, Europe, A.PAC and rest of the world. On the basis of product it includes Disposable gloves, Canvas and leather gloves and other. Disposable gloves has the largest market share. Safety and security glass that is made by sandwiching a laminated sheet between two pieces of glass. The demand for disposable gloves is primarily driven by its low cost compared to re-usable gloves. On the basis of material it includes Nitrile, Vinyl and others. Nitrile and vinyl material gloves has largest market share .Moreover, On the basis of application it includes automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction and others. Healthcare and automotive segment gets more popularity for hand gloves. Whereas North America is referred as higher consumption market for industrial hand gloves. The scope of the market has widened over many years owing to the flourishing markets of North America.

North America will be the largest market

Currently, North America is dominating the market. Countries such as U.S., Canada gives these market a competitive advantage over the other regions. Rising consumption of industrial gloves in the healthcare, chemical and food industry. In addition, and stringent government regulations are expected to drive the consumption of industrial gloves market. Whereas, China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and the U.S. referred as the largest markets for industrial gloves market. Moreover, the emerging economies represent the greatest potential for the industrial gloves market. High usage of hand gloves, low manufacturing cost and Easy availability are some of the factors which boom the market.

Key Players

We recognize the key players in the Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market as 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, MSA Safety, Showa Group, and Hartalega Sdn. Bhd.

