Future Market Insights offers a 5-year forecast for the global enterprise A2P SMS market between 2015 and 2020. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the enterprise A2P SMS Market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report on the enterprise A2P SMS market provides a detailed analysis of applications of A2P SMS and helps in understanding driving forces behind the popularity of this service across different end-user industries. The report includes extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on traffic, tools, applications and verticals across different geographies, such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

With increase in marketing initiatives by mobile enterprises, A2P SMS is emerging as a key market for the mobile network operators and SMS aggregators. Growing mobile subscriber base and feasibility of sending A2P SMS to every mobile phone is bolstering the growth of the A2P SMS market; benefiting a large group of market participants including premium messaging integrators & aggregators, content and messaging software developers. For organisations such as financial services or ticketing providers, A2P messaging is one of the safest and most dependable option for communication.

The enterprise A2P SMS market report starts with an overview of enterprise A2P SMS market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the global enterprise A2P SMS market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

On the basis of traffic, the market is segmented into national and multi-country. On the basis of tools, Enterprise A2P SMS Market is segmented into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services. On the basis of applications, enterprise A2P SMS market is segmented into pushed content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, customer relationship management (CRM) service and others (inquiry and search related services). CRM services are further sub segmented into two-factor authentication and one-time passwords. On the basis of verticals, Enterprise A2P SMS market is segmented into financial institutions and banking, gaming, travel and transport, retail, health and hospitality. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for enterprise A2P SMS market across the globe.

The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the traffic, tools, applications, verticals and regions of the Enterprise A2P SMS Market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights enterprise A2P SMS adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the enterprise A2P SMS ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as service offerings in the enterprise A2P SMS market. This study discusses the key region trends contributing to growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market globally, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

All the above sections, by traffic, tools, applications, verticals and by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the enterprise A2P SMS market for the period: 2015 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Enterprise A2P SMS Market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the Enterprise A2P SMS service providers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the ecosystem of enterprise A2P SMS market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, current market was estimated which forms the basis of enterprise A2P SMS market in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, triangulation research methodology was adopted which estimates the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the enterprise A2P SMS market.

As previously highlighted, the enterprise A2P SMS market is split into a number of segments. The report segments the market in in terms of traffic, tools, applications, verticals and by regions. These segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the enterprise A2P SMS market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the enterprise A2P SMS market.

In the final section of the report, A2P SMS market competitive landscape is included to provide client with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in A2P SMS portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the A2P SMS value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in enterprise A2P SMS marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are

also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the enterprise A2P SMS areas. Key players covered in the scope of this report includes OpenMarket Inc., SAP Mobile Services, Syniverse Technologies Inc., Twilio, Nexmo Co. Ltd., CLX Networks AB, MBlox Inc., and Symsoft AB.

