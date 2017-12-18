In this report, the Global Carpet Tile Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Carpet Tile for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Carpet Tile market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Carpet Tile sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Interface
Mohawk Group
Dixie Group
Milliken Group
Bentley Mills
Shaw Contract Group
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cotton
Hemp
Synthetic Fiber
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Office Buildings
Hotel
Family
Other
Table of Contents
Global Carpet Tile Sales Market Report 2017
1 Carpet Tile Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carpet Tile
1.2 Classification of Carpet Tile by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Carpet Tile Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Carpet Tile Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Cotton
1.2.4 Hemp
1.2.5 Synthetic Fiber
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Carpet Tile Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Office Buildings
1.3.3 Hotel
1.3.4 Family
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Carpet Tile Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Carpet Tile Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Carpet Tile Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Carpet Tile (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global Carpet Tile Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Carpet Tile Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Carpet Tile (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Carpet Tile (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global Carpet Tile (Volume) by Application
3 United States Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.1.1 United States Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.2 United States Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.3 United States Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
4.1.1 China Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.2 China Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.3 China Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
4.2 China Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
4.3 China Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
4.4 China Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
5 Europe Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
5.1 Europe Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
5.1.1 Europe Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.2 Europe Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.3 Europe Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
5.2 Europe Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
5.3 Europe Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
5.4 Europe Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
6 Japan Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
6.1 Japan Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
6.1.1 Japan Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.2 Japan Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.3 Japan Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
6.2 Japan Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
6.3 Japan Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
6.4 Japan Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
7 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
7.1 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
7.1.1 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.2 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.3 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
7.2 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
7.3 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
7.4 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
8 India Carpet Tile (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
8.1 India Carpet Tile Sales and Value (2012-2017)
8.1.1 India Carpet Tile Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.2 India Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.3 India Carpet Tile Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
8.2 India Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
8.3 India Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
8.4 India Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
9 Global Carpet Tile Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Interface
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Interface Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Mohawk Group
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Mohawk Group Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Dixie Group
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Dixie Group Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Milliken Group
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Milliken Group Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Bentley Mills
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Bentley Mills Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Shaw Contract Group
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Carpet Tile Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Shaw Contract Group Carpet Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
…
10 Carpet Tile Maufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 Carpet Tile Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carpet Tile
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carpet Tile
11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
11.1 Carpet Tile Industrial Chain Analysis
11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Carpet Tile Major Manufacturers in 2016
11.4 Downstream Buyers
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes Threat
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
14 Global Carpet Tile Market Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.3 Global Carpet Tile Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
14.2.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.3 United States Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.4 China Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.5 Europe Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.6 Japan Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.7 Southeast Asia Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.8 India Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.3 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.1 Global Carpet Tile Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.2 Global Carpet Tile Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.3 Global Carpet Tile Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.4 Global Carpet Tile Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.1 Research Programs/Design
16.1.2 Market Size Estimation
16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
16.2 Data Source
16.2.1 Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Sources
16.3 Disclaimer
