In this report, the Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes sales volume, Price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water Based Adhesive Tape

Oil Based Adhesive Tape

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

Table of Contents

Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Report 2017

1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Classification of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes by Product Category

1.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Water Based Adhesive Tape

1.2.4 Oil Based Adhesive Tape

1.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Health & Hygiene

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume) by Application

3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 3M

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 3M BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Nitto Denko

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Nitto Denko BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Avery Dennison

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Avery Dennison BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 tesa SE

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 tesa SE BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Henkel

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Henkel BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Berry Plastics

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Berry Plastics BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Intertape Polymer

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Intertape Polymer BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 LINTEC Corporation

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 LINTEC Corporation BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Achem Technology Corporation

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Achem Technology Corporation BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Yonghe Adhesive Products

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Yonghe Adhesive Products BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Winta

9.12 Yongle Tape

9.13 JinghuaTape

9.14 Luxking Group

9.15 Shushi Group

9.16 Yongguan

9.17 Camat

10 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

