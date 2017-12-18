New York, USA — 11 December 2017 — Sober Companion is a company that has worked with alcoholics and drug addicts for more than twenty years. Thomas McAlinden has been an alcoholic himself and then he stopped doing that in 1994, since then he has founded this company in hopes of helping a maximum amount of people follow his path and leave the addiction behind. So far it has worked for him greatly and the sober transport NYC is one of the most popular companies in the field.

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication as to be able to allow the people experience life again just as it has been before the drug or alcohol addiction. There are techniques that will drive the clients into a corner and won’t allow them touch any of the noxious substance ever again. The sober companion NYC has its own patented methods of tackling this issue and that is a refreshing thought for all of those that have tried getting rid of the addiction in the past but ultimately failed.

Read more about the sober coach NYC as to understand just how huge is their impact on this market. Thousands of people that were able to pass the program successfully have thanked Thomas publicly on the web for his help. Tenacity is one of the characteristics that perfectly describes that man and this is the core value that he invests in. Only a proper specialist of the sober transport NYC knows how to handle a person that is always looking for one more shot. There are mechanisms that are put into use as to prevent these people from achieving their detrimental objective.

Only the sober companion NYC is that good that a huge percentage of their clients are graduating and never use the substances ever again. There is always this issue of the backlash and going back to the drugs and the alcohol quickly after the program has ended. Not in this case — there are hundreds of cases when the people have left drinking behind and never came back to that. There are even cases in the sober coach NYC portfolio when the people fixed their habits and have become functional members of the society very quickly. This means that it’s possible to do it faster than wasting several months for their lives.

Contact:

Company: Sober Companion

Web site: sobercompanionnyc.com

Phone: (917) 817-7686

Email: info@SoberCompanionNYC.com