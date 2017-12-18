Art work plays an important role in your home décor. It not only adds an appeal but also a wonderful ambiance to your indoors. You can find beautiful art work from the online gallery from renowned artists that can add a meaning to your otherwise dull walls. The online gallery makes it easy for you to choose appropriate art work suitable for your home within affordable price. You can go through the collection from the comfort of your home and even though you are a novice you can easily pick up the best art suitable for each room in your home as the paintings are segregated suitable for living room, bedroom art, children room art, dining hall art etc to add that fine finishing and appeal to your rooms. Though art work used to be considered expensive not anymore with the online galleries brining you a huge collection of art work on the canvas from both old and new artists who are renowned and appreciated for their work in paintings. Whether you are looking for home paintings or work place art you can come across a variety right form abstract paintings to simple portraits, landscapes, square, and panorama in different themes for you to make a choice.

The online gallery not only brings you the best of the artwork but also offer an insight about the great artists on a single platform for you to know their contributions to the art world and understand their work before actually buying paintings created by the artists. You can come across the greats like Gustav Klimt who is one of the famous artist born in 1862 and dedicated his life to art. He was a trendsetter in the development of cubism, modern and abstract paintings and his style was best expressed in abstract and large scale mosaics. He was also an honorary member of the Academy of fine arts Vienna and many of his works were famous even in the 21st century being auctioned for millions of dollars. Similarly, Andy Warhol is also a very popular artist that belongs to the early 19th century who has become very famous for his portraits of famous personalities like Elvis Presley, Marlin Monroe, Beethoven portraits and other famous people during his time. His art work is appreciated very much with his solo exhibitions being a great hit during the 1950’s. In fact, a museum about Andy Warhol was specifically set up in Pittsburgh and you can find his art pieces from the online gallery to place your order online.

Are you looking to buy the wall and canvas painting, then Artgalarieshop is the perfect place. Here we are providing the unique Kunstdrucke and wall murals from thousands of available designs. Check our website for more details https://www.art-galerie-shop.de/

Address:

Art Galerie

Bahnhofstr 13

61273

Wehrheim

9-18

9-14

06081-981508

06081-981507

info@art-galerie.net