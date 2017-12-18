Chromium chloride typically finds use as a catalyst and as a precursor to dyes for wool. The major applications of chromium chloride mainly include dyestuffs, organic synthesis and as a precursor to organochromium complexes. Chromium(III) chloride comprise various compounds of having the formula CrCl3(H2O)x in which x can be 0, 5 or 6. The anhydrous compound with the formula CrCl3 is a violet solid. The most common form of the trichloride is the dark green hexahydrate. Chromium chloride is generally used as a precursor to several inorganic compounds of chromium, for instance, bis(benzene)chromium which is analogue of ferrocene.

Phosphine complexes which are derived from chromium chloride catalyses the trimerization of ethylene to 1-hexene. Moreover, chromium chloride is used in organic synthesis in which chromium(III) chloride is used for the in situ production of chromium(II) chloride which is a popular reagent for the reduction of alkyl halides and also for the synthesis of (E)-alkenyl halides. This chemical reaction is generally performed by using two moles of chromium chloride per mole of lithium aluminum hydride, even though if aqueous acidic conditions are suitable zinc and hydrochloric acid might be sufficient. Chromium(III) chloride is also utilized as a Lewis acid in various organic reactions, for instance, for catalyzing the nitroso Diels-Alder reaction. Dyestuff is also a major application of chromium chloride. A wide variety of chromium-containing dyes are broadly used for commercial applications of wool. Major types of dyes produced from chromium chloride are triarylmethanes which consists of ortho-hydroxylbenzoic acid derivatives. The growing demand for chromium chloride in all such applications is expected to drive the global chromium chloride market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for chromium chloride in the next few years. The main reason for this is the growing demand for chromium chloride from developing nations such as China, India, Indonesia and Thailand. Also, the countries in the regions such as Africa, South America and the Middle East are showing rapid economic growth since the last few years. These nations typically include South Africa, Brazil, Jordan, Nigeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel and Kuwait. Additionally, the U.S. and European countries are slowly recovering from the economic deceleration. All these factors are creating a positive outlook for the global industrial dynamics. Considering this positive outlook, the industries such as dyes and pigments are anticipated to record an astonishing growth in the next few years.

Moreover, there is a enormous market potential for the different types of dyes in the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The increasing demand for various types of dyes in the industries such as home textiles, apparels and geo-textiles across different geographies of the world, especially in the developing countries, is expected to drive the global dyestuff market in the next six years. This will eventually result in an increase in the demand for chromium chloride in the next few years. The major players operating in the chromium chloride market are largely focusing on the developing countries for tapping their massive market potential. The major companies operating in the chromium chloride market are installing huge production facilities in these developing countries to fulfill the swiftly growing local demand for chromium chloride. Therefore, the global chromium chloride market is expected to witness a notable growth in the next six years.

American Elements and OXKEM are the major producers of chromium chloride.

