BIG FM in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation organised an on-ground food distribution activity for the underprivileged kids promoting the message of right to food

New Delhi, 18 DEC 2017: On the occasion of Human Rights Day, BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio network launched a thought-provoking joint initiative #NoKhaaliPet in association with Nature Fresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta. The radio network joined hands with Akshaya Patra Foundation as well for the campaign aimed at spreading awareness among the citizens around the long-standing issue of hunger. Through a series of on-air, digital and on-ground activities, citizens were enlightened about the concerning issue of malnutrition in the country and the fact that Right to Food still remains the most basic Human right. Nature Fresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta also came on the board to support the cause.

A special on-ground food distribution activity was spearheaded by BIG FM and Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lajpat Nagar and R K Puram, New Delhi catering to some 2000 people to fulfill their quest for hunger. MJ Yogi who led the campaign, was seen urging the people to join the cause by adopting practices such as avoiding food wastage, regularly donating food at NGOs, creating social communities to organize food donation drives for the underprivileged children and, sponsoring a child’s meal in a government school etc.

The campaign in association with leading NGO that runs school lunch programme across India spread across 15 days encouraged consumers to give a missed call on 7290-927-927 to support the cause. The activity received a positive response with citizens contributing in large numbers. Nature Fresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta also contributed their bit by sharing 10,000 kgs of flour to Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Speaking about leading the campaign from Delhi, MJ Yogi said, “This is the first time that I am a part of a CSR activity of this scale. I am glad to be a part of 92.7 BIG FM’s noble initiative and be able to extend my support for the cause. As an MJ using the power of radio, my aim had been to spread the word among as many citizens as possible. I feel glad about the fact that I can empower these poor kids by having proper meal atleast once or twice a day.”

Regarding the association with the campaign, Mr Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “To bring about an inclusive growth in our society, it is imperative to ensure that no mouth goes unfed. This being the gist of the #noKhaalipet campaign, Akshaya Patra is proud to associate itself with this cause. Our association with this campaign will help to promote a fundamental human right – Right to life which indirectly also aims at right to food.”

To communicate the message to the larger audience and thus bring a change at the mass level, BIG FM has rolled out an impactful music video highlighting the social issue which calls for an alarming attention. The video is promoted on all digital platforms of the network.