According to a new report Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Aluminium Oxide ALD market holds the largest market share in Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Plasma Enhanced ALD market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Catalytic ALD market would garner market share of $328.3 million by 2023.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Semiconductor Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Electronics Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Solar Devices Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, and Veeco Instruments.
Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Aluminium Oxide ALD
Metal ALD
Plasma Enhanced ALD
Catalytic ALD
Others
By End User
Semiconductor
Electronics
Solar Devices
Medical Equipment
Others
By Geography
North America Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size
US Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size
Canada Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size
Mexico Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size
Rest of North America Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size
Europe Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Germany Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
UK Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
France Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Russia Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Spain Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Italy Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Rest of Europe Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
China Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Japan Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
India Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
South Korea Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Singapore Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Malaysia Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
LAMEA Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Brazil Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Argentina Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
UAE Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Saudi Arabia Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
South Africa Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Nigeria Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Rest of LAMEA Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market
Companies Profiled
Adeka Corporation
Aixtron SE
Applied Materials, Inc.
ASM International NV
Lam Research Corporation
Tokyo Electron Limited
Denton Vacuum
Kurt J. Lesker Company
Beneq Oy
Veeco Instruments
