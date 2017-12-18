According to a new report Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Aluminium Oxide ALD market holds the largest market share in Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Plasma Enhanced ALD market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Catalytic ALD market would garner market share of $328.3 million by 2023.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Semiconductor Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Electronics Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Atomic Layer Deposition in Solar Devices Market.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/atomic-layer-deposition-ald-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, and Veeco Instruments.

