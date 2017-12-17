In its newly compiled report, Future Market Insights (FMI) states that the global niacin and niacinamide market will showcase a steady rise over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Sales of niacin and niacinamide across the globe are estimated to reach revenues worth approximately US$ 1,500 Mn by 2026-end.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Report on Niacin and Niacinamide Market for the Forecast Period 2017-2026

Liquid and granular forms of niacin and niacinamide are expected to witness the fastest sales expansion through 2026. However, market revenue share of powder form of niacin and niacinamide will remain comparatively higher than the combined share of powder and liquid forms throughout the forecast period.

Sales of niacin and niacinamide for end-use in cosmeceuticals and human nutrition will ride on the highest CAGRs through 2026. In contrast, niacin and niacinamide sales for end-use in animal nutrition will register the lowest CAGR, albeit this end-use segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals will remain a steadily expanding end-use of niacin and niacinamide.

Key players that are actively supporting growth of the global niacin and niacinamide market include Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd., Fagron NV, Vertellus Specialties Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Foodchem International Corporation, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Lonza Group AG.

Food Fortification Guidelines on Including Niacin and Niacinamide in Majority of Food Products to Propel their Market Growth

Niacin and Niacinamide have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating patients with pellagra. Over the years, niacin has remained well-recognized for treating individuals with high cholesterols, however recent studies have showcased niacin to have adverse side effects when used to treat cholesterol levels. In countries with malnutrition being one of the major concerns, regulatory bodies are setting up guidelines for food fortification including edible oil, salt, milk, wheat flour, and rice. Inclusion of niacin and niacinamide in majority of these food products is one of the aspects of food fortification in these countries, in order to prevent vitamin B3 deficiency.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4521

Summary of Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Outlook Chapter 2 Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market – Executive Summary Chapter 3 Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market Overview Chapter 4 Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026 Chapter 5 North America Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 6 Latin America Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 7 Europe Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 8 Japan Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 9 APEJ Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 10 MEA Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026 Chapter 11 Global Niacin and Niacinamide Market – Company Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Chapter 12 FMI Research Methodology Chapter 13 Disclaimer

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/niacin-and-niacinamide-market/toc

ABOUT US:

Future Market Insights is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, an aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.

CONTACT:

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website :www.futuremarketinsights.com