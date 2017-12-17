A well-respected law firm in Birmingham, Alabama is delighted to announce that four of their lawyers including the three founding lawyers and one ‘Rising Star’ have been selected for a distinguished award. Tom Dutton, W. Lee Pittman, Chris Hellums, and Jon Mann have all been included on the 2018 Super Lawyers directory.

2018 will mark the tenth consecutive year that founders Tom Dutton and Lee Pittman have been included on the list and the sixth consecutive listing for Chris Hellums. Jon Mann is also delighted to be chosen, named on the Super Lawyers ‘Rising Star’ list for the third consecutive time.

Only five percent of attorneys in each state are chosen for the highly regarded list. Tom Dutton is well known for his expertise in medical malpractice and nursing home negligence, helping clients all over the country. Regarding the award he said:

“Receiving the title motivates each member of our team to continue the level excellence our clients have come to expect. We’re passionate about our work, and achieving the Super Lawyers distinction reinforces our commitment to continued growth in our practice and in what we can provide to our clients and community.”

Lawyers chosen for the ‘Rising Star’ category of the list have been working in a law firm for ten years or less and must be younger than forty. Being listed is an achievement that only 2.5 percent of lawyers reach. Jon Mann is honored to be selected for the third time, he said:

“The team at Pittman, Dutton & Hellums holds each other accountable for exceeding expectations and doing our best work. The caliber of professionals I’m surrounded by within the ‘Rising Star’ category inspires me to keep contributing at a high level and be a meaningful representative of our firm.”

Run By Super Lawyers Magazine, the Super Lawyers directory ranks exemplary lawyers in over seventy practice areas. To be nominated, lawyers must be chosen by their peers and excel in a number of different categories. Speaking of being nominated, Pitman said:

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this distinguished accomplishment. Our firm strives to serve our clients with the utmost in ethical considerations and due diligence. To be recognized by this renowned organization and by our peers in the law field is truly an honor.”

Pittman, Dutton & Hellums, P.C. was established in 1986 and has strived to provide an exceptional legal service to local residents and individuals around the country ever since. As one of the most successful Plaintiffs’ firms in Alabama, the firm regularly handles significant personal injury and wrongful death cases as well as mass tort cases nationwide. The firm’s practice areas are wide ranging including auto accidents, wrongful death, environmental litigation, consumer protection, antitrust, business litigation, data breaches, and class actions.

The lawyers at the firm always strive to live up to the company’s honorable reputation and continue to help clients who need their assistance.

More information about their practice areas can be found on the firm website. Alternatively, Jon Mann can be contacted directly with the information provided below for interviews and further incite into being nominated for Super Lawyers 2018.

