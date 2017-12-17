A trusted supplier of windows and doors has recently expanded their enterprise with the purchase of a new business. The Ownership of Florida Window and Door is pleased to announce the acquisition of Indian River Glass located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Indian River Glass provides quality windows and doors for residential and commercial properties for both new construction and replacement applications. Founded in 1976, the company has consistently provided professional installations for their clients using the highest quality of materials and an expert team of licensed professionals. They have always aimed to deliver unbeatable service to their customers.

The company services Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, and Seminole Counties. Indian River Glass has an impeccable reputation having won the Daytona Beach News Journal Star of the South, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and an Angies List Super Service, Award Winner. The solid reputation of the company on the market made it the perfect fit for Florida Window and Door.

Florida Window and Door is aiming to expand their business to reach customers in new geographical locations and viewed the purchase of Indian River Glass as a fantastic opportunity. The company firmly believes that the purchase will lead to increased revenue growth and is excited to own such a prestigious business that has gained great acclaim over the years due to their exceptional service.

“Indian River Glass provides us the opportunity to acquire a business that has been in business for over forty years with a stellar reputation. The company allows us to further expand our geographic footprint in the State of Florida. We look forward to the opportunity of growing this business and welcome the employees of Indian River Glass to our company. We are equally optimistic, that this acquisition will be the first of many that we are currently reviewing which will allow us to continue our plans of growth and expansion” Scott Berman President of Florida Window and Door said.

Florida Window and Door has provided a vital and valuable service to the Florida market, serving residential, multifamily and commercial customers who require window and door replacement or hurricane protection. With a wealth of satisfied customers, the company continues to strive to provide the best and most comprehensive product selection and service.

The new acquisition will help the company continue to grow and expand their business into new geographical locations while still providing a quality service to their customers. With a qualified team of new employees, the business will use the additional workforce to maximize efficiency.

More information about Florida Window and Door can be found on the company website. Alternatively, for more information on the business acquisition press can contact the company directly using the information provided below.

Contact Info:

Company: Florida Window and Door

Address: 1125 N. Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, Florida 33460

Phone: 561-848-7011

Email: info@floridawindowanddoor.com

Website: http://www.floridawindowanddoor.com/