It has been seen that a touch can pass electricity in any sensitive equipment, that can cause problems in the machines and sometimes it can destroy the working of the machine, processors. Dissipative carpets are made to prevent such issues. Static Dissipative carpet is designed for the protection of sensitive equipment from producing static electricity by quickly drawing away workers before they touch such items, such as computers and explosive chemicals. Human body easily generates static electricity by some common physical movements like walking, shifting their position or even rolling on a chair.

While controlling Electrostatic Discharge in commercial zones, one of the most important areas is the flooring. The floor is one of the only biggest surfaces, and almost every piece of furniture, major equipment, and even people will come into direct contact with flooring surfaces on a regularly.

How does this impact your choice of flooring?

Every material can generate electricity in a certain manner and when it’s carpeting then you might get static electricity. This electricity generation is caused when the carpet fibres rub up against other materials, it can be anything from rubber of shoes. To see the impact static electricity build up and discharge, we need to look at the materials in the other available choices.

Flooring & Electrostatic Discharge Pathways

When there is the least resistance, electricity always follows that path, but it is not the only truth indeed when “circuits” are created then electricity following all available pathways. You will see that electricity prefer to flow in the lower resistance pathways. Static Dissipative carpet serves to develop a better pathway for the flow of electricity, allowing the build-up of static electricity only in devices, personnel, and equipment to have an immediate pathway to grounding.

In a case of conductive tiles or carpeting, the flooring materials contain conductive elements like carbon lines or conductive yarn fibres that allow the transmission of electrical current through the flooring. Static Dissipative carpeting verities are made with a conductive backing that helps facilitate this, whereas Dissipative tile is fixed by using a specially made conductive adhesive to adhere it to the subfloor. Current is then transmitted to conductive tape or copper strips placed beneath the surface of the floor.

From there, grounding is achieved by connecting the conductive materials below the Static Dissipative flooring directly to a grounding point, or by placing a special grounding tile at regular intervals which are, in turn, connected to a grounding point.

The Static Dissipative conductive tiles and Static Dissipative carpets are manufactured and tested to have minimal resistance to electrical current, which increases the likelihood that any static charge will pass through the flooring and on to ground instead of damaging sensitive equipment or igniting flammable or explosive substances.

Static Dissipative floors work in similar ways, but are designed to have a higher resistance than flooring classified as “conductive.” This causes electricity to flow to ground in a slower or in more controlled manner.

