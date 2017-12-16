Prime Watches, an online retailer of luxury watches has launched a new range of watches of watches from Omega for sale on its website. This new collection of watches have been chosen keeping in touch with the ever changing fashion tastes of people.

Omega Constellation Globemaster

The Omega Constellation Globemaster 130.33.41.22.06.001 is equipped with an interesting range of features. The watch has an interesting range of features such as automatic, analogue, date display and luminous hand.

The timepiece has a silver colored bezel and is equipped with a leather strap. The watch has been made using sapphire crystal glass material. It has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. Equipped with a grey colored dial and has a 2 year warranty. Each of the facets of the grey dial has been included in months of the year, blue hands and indexes which are highly luminous.

They can be seen even in the dark and date display even at 6 o’clock position. The blue leather-strap boosts the confidence of the wearer. The timepiece offers a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. The watch has an anti-magnetic technology and is automatic. Therefore, it doesn’t need a battery for charging.

Other Watches of the Omega Constellation Range

Omega Constellation 123.20.35.60.08.001 is one of the newest range of luxury watches for men to be launched in the market. Equipped with a date display, the watch has been created using sapphire crystal glass. It has a gold colored bezel and a two tone strap also. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters as well. Accurate timing is ensured by the quartz movement of the watch. The champagne colored dial of the watch forms a good contrast with its body and helps the wearer grab instant attention. The watch has a 2 year warranty.

Omega Constellation 123.13.35.60.60.001 is a trendsetter among all luxury watch models because of its unique mechanics and architecture. The eye catching purple color peace adds a unique appeal to the personality of women. The model has been embellished with purple colored dial which has been re-enforced with diamond-set hands and indexes which glitter the timepiece in a unique manner. The purple dial has been decorated with “Clous De Paris” pattern which enhances its creativity.

The purple dial has a silver colored bezel and has been engraved with Roman numerals. A complete finishing touch to the model has been offered using a purple leather strap which complements the overall look of the timepiece. The model has been enhanced using an EOL (End of Life) indicator. The dial is also equipped with a date displaying window at a 6 o’clock position.

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

