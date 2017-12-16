SpyCrushers rep announce spy camera Christmas sale on company website and Amazon.

SpyCrushers, online retailer of spy camera and hidden camera products recently announce the launch of their annual Christmas holiday sale.

Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers remarked, “Our annual spy camera sale has started for the Christmas holiday season. Shoppers can save over 50% on some of our most popular products. Many products like our ,1080p spy pen , spy camera sunglasses and spy camera clothes hook are now at the lowest prices of the year.”

SpyCrushers spy camera and hidden camera products are also available for purchase on Amazon . Amazon shoppers can locate SpyCrushers spy camera products when using he search word spycrushers inside any open search bar on any Amazon webpage.

Each spy camera purchase includes a 30 day money back or new replacement guarantee. If for any reason Amazon buyers or Spycrushers website buyers are not completely happy with their spy camera purchase they can contact the company for a full refund or a new replacement device.

“We stand behind each and every product. We put our customers first and foremost when it comes to product satisfaction. Our customers service department responds to any and all inquiries within a 24 hour period,” said Anderson.

According to the SpyCrushers website the regular price of their Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera is $49.99 but on sale now for $29.99. Additionally, the same spy pen price can be found on Amazon for those who chose to shop that marketplace.

The spy camera products that SpyCrushers offer are everyday looking items like pens, sunglasses, clothes hooks, wearable buttons, jewelry and other common items that also have hidden or covert micro cameras inside or attached. The hidden camera records video and audio. With most SpyCrushers items users can also take pictures and use the device as a PC webcam.

More information and full product selection can be found on the companies SpyCrushers website and Amazon.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Email: pr@spycrushers.com

Website: https://www.spycrushers.com/