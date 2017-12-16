Photon Communications has posted a recently updated catalog on its website. The new catalog features over 20 categories with dozens of subcategories of electrical and telecommunications equipment, materials, supplies, and tools.

Over the last few months, Photon Communications has expanded its product catalog systematically with a never-ending stream of new products from big-name brands in the electrical industry. The firm has just uploaded its latest catalog on its website and it expects its customers to appreciate the quality and variety of the featured products. Admittedly, Photon Communications is reaping the fruits of its recently signed high profile marketing partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the industry. The company now boasts a comprehensive catalog with nearly two dozen product lines filled with all kinds of electrical and telecom products. Customers can easily access the updated catalog from the company’s refurbished website where among other new features they will find a well stocked online electrical shop with a fully secure shopping cart for a convenient 24-hr shopping experience.

Photon Communications’ new product catalog has over 20 product categories featuring a myriad of products from top manufacturers in the communication and electrical industry. Some of the most replete product categories include: Hardware, Auxiliary Framing & Accessories, Tubing, Grounding Products, Cable & Wire, Fuses, and Heat Shrink among many others. Some of the products are categorized according to their brands, such as Burndy Lugs/Electrical Connectors, IZZY Electrical Connectors/Lugs, and Panduit Electrical Solutions. Photon Communications inventory includes a few of its manufactured products, such as some of the items featured in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the Miscellaneous categories. The Circuit Breakers category has some of the following newly introduced surprise brands: Vertiv/Emerson, Alpha/Argus, and GE Energy/Lineage, while the Tools product line features Brady, Burndy, Cementex, Green Lee, Huskie, Klein, Thomas & Betts, and 3M. Another surprise addition is a new Solar Products category, which is dedicated to solar electrical products only. The electrical supply company can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/photon-communications-electrical-supply-co./0310006322726

Photon Communications & Electrical Supply, Co. was founded in 2000 by Emma Raner, the current President/CEO, in West Grove, Pennsylvania. The family owned and managed firm is a manufacturer, supplier, and distributor of electrical and communications supplies in the larger Chester region in Pennsylvania. Boasting “over 90 years of experience in the electrical/communication’s fields,” Photon communications provides its customers with “outstanding customer service, industry and product knowledge.” The company is built on the principals of honesty, individual responsibility, and teamwork. Photon Communications is certified as a Women Business Enterprise by the WBENC. Reviews pertaining to the company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

Emma Raner

Company: Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co.

Address: 27 Commerce Boulevard # 1, West Grove, PA 19390

Phone: (855) 878-1919

Email: sales@e-photon.com

Website: https://www.e-photon.com/