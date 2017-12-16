Prime Watches, a well-known online retailer of watches based in India is offering a new range of luxury watches from Omega for sale. The watches which are available as a part of Prime Watches collection are equipped with interesting features. Therefore, they are a viable option for people who follow fashion trends with deep interest.

Omega Speedmaster

The Omega Speedmaster311.30.42.30.01.004which is a part of the Moonwatch series comes with an interesting range of features such as luminous hand, tachymeter and chronograph.

The watch has a stainless steel strap and has been made using sapphire crystal glass. It has a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. It has automatic movement and has a black colored dial. The watch has a 2 year warranty also.

Omega Constellation

Omega Constellation which is one of the newest Omega watches to be launched in the market is equipped with an interesting range of features.

The watch has a date display and a gold colored bezel. It also has a two tone strap and a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. The watch operates using quartz movement which ensures efficient time keeping. It also has a silver colored dial. The watch has a 2 year warranty and forms a perfect combination with all types of outfits. Therefore, it can be worn virtually anywhere.

Omega Constellation 123.20.24.60.57.001 on the other hand is an analogue watch with a high level of elegance, endurance and beauty. The watch has a champagne mother of pearl dial which is marked with 12 diamond-set indexes. It is covered with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The watch has an 18 K yellow gold bezel which has been engraved with Roman numerals and is mounted on a 24 mm stainless steel casebody. It also has an 18 K gold bracelet also.

The Constellation star and hands of the watch have been made using 18K gold yellow as well. This eye catching time piece is powered by calibre 1376 of Omega which ensures precision quartz movement. This look is ideal for formal as well as informal occasions. The watch has a 2 year warranty and water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. Therefore it can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool also.

The price of Omega watches tends to vary from one model to another. A close scrutiny of all the watches available on Prime Watches‘s site will help buyers make up a budget in their mind and opt for a model which suits their preference perfectly. Prime Watches offers special discounts and offers on various watches on a periodic basis.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/omega.html

Contact:

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Contact Person: Mohit Chopra

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com