Market Highlights

The travel and tourism industry is among the world’s largest industries with a significant economic contribution. Over the years, a number of countries, such as Australia, France, Malaysia, U.K., UAE, and US, have consistently grown as popular tourism destinations. At the same time, developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, are also emerging as tourist attractions in the recent years and reaping the economic benefits of the industry.

One of the primary advantages of helicopters is that they don’t require a runway for their take-off or landing operations. As a result, the helicopters are able to land in secluded and open spaces (such as mountaintops, parking lots, and open terraces). Many popular tourist resorts and buildings possess their own helipads for their guests, which make it convenient for the tourists. The helicopters are equipped with large windows, which allow the passengers to enjoy views of the landscape from above. In addition to the panoramic windows, the passengers are provided with their own headsets that enable in-flight communication with other passengers and with the pilot.

Due to the decline in fuel prices and increasing in the domestic incomes, the helicopter rides are affordable by a large number of customers, which make it easier for them to opt for helicopter tours. Moreover, the average flying speed of a helicopter ranges from 100mph to 150 mph, which is much faster than the tour buses or taxis. Therefore, the passengers can get to their destinations faster and be offered with an amazing view of the earth’s topography from above.

Major Key Players

The key players in aerospace flight control system market are Airbus (Netherlands), Bell Helicopter Textron Inc (Texas), Leonardo – S.p.A (Italy), Russian Нelicopters JSC (Moscow), Sikorsky (U.S), AVIC (China), Enstrom Helicopter Corp (Michigan), MD HELICOPTERS, INC (Arizona), Robinson Helicopter Company (California), and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (Turkey), .

The Helicopter Tourism Market is expected to reach USD 941.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September, 2017 – CMIG Leasing and Airbus Helicopters have entered into a partnership through an agreement signed during China Helicopter Exposition 2017. By this, the parties will deepen their cooperation in civil helicopter operations including navigational operation and low-altitude air tourism.

September, 2017 – Bell Helicopter announced delivery of two Bell 505 Jet Ranger Xs to Eagle Copters South America to be used for corporate transportation. Company officials see growth for the Bell 505 in the Corporate, Tourism and light Utility sectors.

June, 2017:- Bell Helicopter announced signed purchase agreements for three VIP-configured aircraft in Europe for the sale of a Bell 429.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global demand for helicopter tourism, with the US, Argentina, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Peru being the region’s major markets. These countries have advanced infrastructures, attractive tourist destinations, and a number of natural and architectural attractions. In addition, the region is known for the hospitality of its people and the varied culture, which signify its potential in tourism.

Americas is home to a number of tourist destinations, ranging from Florida Keys in the US to Niagara Falls in Canada, the Iguaçu Falls in Brazil to Barbados in the Caribbean, and from Los Roques in Venezuela to Cartagena in Colombia. Such places are a treat to view from the top, due to their natural exquisiteness. This is where helicopters come into the picture. There are a large number of helicopter companies based in the region, which proliferate the tourism business. They engage in providing private, customized, or general tours to the passengers. Due to favorable government regulations and increasing partnerships with tourist resorts, the helicopter operators face no trouble in offering tours to the customers.