This report studies Global Wafer Sorter Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Brooks(US)

C&D Semiconductor Services(US)

Tokyo Electron(JP)

Mechatronic Systemtechnik(DE)

Dou Yee Enterprises(CN)

GL Automation(US)

Genmark Automation(US)

ZS-Handling(DE)

Nadatech(US)

Waf-tech(MY)

OAI(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sort 0 mm – 50 mm

Sort 50 mm to 200 mm

Sort 200 mm to 300 mm

Sort More than 300 mm

By Application, the market can be split into

Wafer Sorters for Si

Wafer Sorters for GaAs

Wafer Sorters for Sapphire

Wafer Sorters for SiC?

Wafer Sorters for Other Materials

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Wafer Sorter Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Wafer Sorter

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Wafer Sorter

1.1.1 Definition of Wafer Sorter

1.1.2 Specifications of Wafer Sorter

1.2 Classification of Wafer Sorter

1.2.1 Sort 0 mm – 50 mm

1.2.2 Sort 50 mm to 200 mm

1.2.3 Sort 200 mm to 300 mm

1.2.4 Sort More than 300 mm

1.3 Applications of Wafer Sorter

1.3.1 Wafer Sorters for Si

1.3.2 Wafer Sorters for GaAs

1.3.3 Wafer Sorters for Sapphire

1.3.4 Wafer Sorters for SiC?

1.3.5 Wafer Sorters for Other Materials

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wafer Sorter

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wafer Sorter

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer Sorter

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wafer Sorter

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Wafer Sorter

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Wafer Sorter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Wafer Sorter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Wafer Sorter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Wafer Sorter Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Wafer Sorter Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Wafer Sorter Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Wafer Sorter Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Wafer Sorter Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Wafer Sorter Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Wafer Sorter Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Wafer Sorter Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Wafer Sorter Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Wafer Sorter Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Wafer Sorter Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Wafer Sorter Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Sort 0 mm – 50 mm of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Sort 50 mm to 200 mm of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Sort 200 mm to 300 mm of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Sort More than 300 mm of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Wafer Sorter Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Wafer Sorter Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Wafer Sorter Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Wafer Sorters for Si of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Wafer Sorters for GaAs of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Wafer Sorters for Sapphire of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Wafer Sorters for SiC? of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Wafer Sorters for Other Materials of Wafer Sorter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wafer Sorter

8.1 Brooks(US)

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Brooks(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Brooks(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 C&D Semiconductor Services(US)

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 C&D Semiconductor Services(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 C&D Semiconductor Services(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Tokyo Electron(JP)

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Tokyo Electron(JP) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Tokyo Electron(JP) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik(DE)

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Mechatronic Systemtechnik(DE) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik(DE) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Dou Yee Enterprises(CN)

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Dou Yee Enterprises(CN) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Dou Yee Enterprises(CN) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 GL Automation(US)

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 GL Automation(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 GL Automation(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Genmark Automation(US)

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Genmark Automation(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Genmark Automation(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 ZS-Handling(DE)

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 ZS-Handling(DE) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 ZS-Handling(DE) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Nadatech(US)

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Nadatech(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Nadatech(US) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Waf-tech(MY)

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Waf-tech(MY) 2016 Wafer Sorter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Waf-tech(MY) 2016 Wafer Sorter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 OAI(US)

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Wafer Sorter Market

9.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Wafer Sorter Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Wafer Sorter Consumption Forecast

9.3 Wafer Sorter Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Wafer Sorter Market Trend (Application)

10 Wafer Sorter Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Wafer Sorter Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Wafer Sorter International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Wafer Sorter by Region

10.4 Wafer Sorter Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Wafer Sorter

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Wafer Sorter Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

