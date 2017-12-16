BANGALORE; 16, December 2017: Bangalore will be hosting a three-day conference on Innovation and Intellectual Property from January 23rd to 25th, 2018. GIPC in its 10th year is an annual meeting of in-house IP counsels, startups, and IP attorneys to discuss the best IP practices and maximizing the value of such ideas and innovations.

“By every passing year, GIPC has only got better. It started small a decade back and today it is one of the leading conferences in Asia,” said Dr. Malathi Lakshmikumaran, Director of Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys. “And it’s more important today when the Government is promoting various initiatives like Make in India and Startup India. It is imperative that these startups and organizations investing and manufacturing in India should protect their ideas, innovations, and products with the help of IP,” she added.

GIPC 2018 will be organized at Sheraton Grand Bangalore from 23rd January, 2018, star-studded with top experts from around the world, including the German Federal Supreme Court Judge, Prof. Dr. Peter Meier Beck. The conference will have 500+ participants, 90+ speakers and a total of 24 sessions concluded by Cultural Dinner with some interesting performances showing glimpses of Indian culture to the participants, including many of the international delegates participating from more than 40 countries.

Various interesting topics like Evolution of IP in context of Driverless Cars, Internet of Things (IoT), digitization, Artificial Intelligence (AI), CRISPR and Gene Editing, Competition Law, 3D Printing and Commercialisation and Valuation of IP. The inaugural session will have a welcome address by Mr. Naresh Prasad, Assistant Director General of WIPO. The following plenary and technical sessions will have speakers from Siemens, TCS, Microsoft, ITC, Wipro, Thyssenkrupp, Airbus, Philips, Novartis among a host of other distinguished speakers.

ForPressRelease.com has joined the GIPC 2018 as the Media Partner to the event and the website will keep bringing all relevant updates related to the event from time to time.

About Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC):

GIPC has become South Asia’s leading annual meeting on Innovation and IP covering every step of the innovation process from idea generation to converting it to an IP (including patent, trademarks, and copyrights) and commercializing the IP. Encompassing startups, MSMEs, In-house IP Counsels, and the legal fraternity. GIPC has not only addressed the issues relating to the pharma industry but has cut across various industries like automobile, manufacturing, entertainment, IT and software. Since 2009, more than 2000 delegates have participated from over 50 countries.

For more information, please check https://www.iprconference.com/

For Media Contact:

Anurag Agarwal

anurag@iitrade.ac.in

+91-33-30563099

Social Media Handles:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/iprconference/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/IPRConference

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/6614400/