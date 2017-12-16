~ Popular actress reveals the other side of her life on digital show Braat Chat ~

MUMBAI: The new generation of actresses are witty, outspoken and dare to speak their mind on various aspects of their life, be it any past incident or a funny story, they do not shy away from speaking up. They are not overly conscious of maintaining the ‘traditional’ image, & accept any challenge or hurdle positively.

Veebha Anand is amongst one of the leading TV actresses, she is better known as Subhadra of Mahabharat or Sugna of Balika Vadhu. Recently she visited AK Rahman’s popular web talk show Braat Chat as a guest, and portrayed a completely different avatar compared to roles she has essayed on television.

The host, being known for his tongue in cheek humor on the show, stumbled for the first time ever when he confronted Veebha because he never expected such bold and witty answers from anyone. When Veebha was asked about her first crush, she said “Out of many Khiladi’s, Akshay was my first crush, he’s Mr. Perfect for me” and in reply to her current crush, she started starring at A.K. Rahman which left him speechless. She also revealed that, ‘I am a romantic girl, I was very naughty during my college days’.

The episode is out now and is certainly going to leave people shocked & definitely in love with her no holds barred & frank persona!

Veebha started her career as Sugna Shyam Singh of popular TV show Balika Vadhu in 2008 and has played key roles in many popular TV shows. Currently she’s playing Devsena in Aarambh – Kahani Devsena Ki

Braat Chat has previously done similar episodes with Karan Mehra, Ankur Nayyar and an upcoming episode with Jay Bhanushali.

