According to a new report Global Smart TV Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart TV Market size is expected to reach $223.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global HDTV Smart TV Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.
The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Full HDTV Smart TV Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global 4K UHD Smart TV Market.
The Flat market holds the largest market share in Global Smart TV Market by Screen Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Curved market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2017 – 2023).
The 46 to 55 inches market holds the largest market share in Global Smart TV Market by Screen Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The 32 to 45 inches market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 56 to 65 inches market would garner market share of $21,229.0 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/smart-tv-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart TV Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Haier Group Corporation, Videocon Industries Limited, LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, LeEco, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.
Global Smart TV Market Size Segmentation
By Resolution
HDTV
Full HDTV
4K UHD
Others
By Screen Type
Curved
Flat
By Screen Size
Below 32 inches
32 to 45 inches
46 to 55 inches
56 to 65 inches
Above 65 inches
By Geography
North America Smart TV Market Size
US Smart TV Market Size
Canada Smart TV Market Size
Mexico Smart TV Market Size
Rest of North America Smart TV Market Size
Europe Smart TV Market
Germany Smart TV Market
UK Smart TV Market
France Smart TV Market
Russia Smart TV Market
Spain Smart TV Market
Italy Smart TV Market
Rest of Europe Smart TV Market
Asia Pacific Smart TV Market
China Smart TV Market
Japan Smart TV Market
India Smart TV Market
South Korea Smart TV Market
Singapore Smart TV Market
Malaysia Smart TV Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Smart TV Market
LAMEA Smart TV Market
Brazil Smart TV Market
Argentina Smart TV Market
UAE Smart TV Market
Saudi Arabia Smart TV Market
South Africa Smart TV Market
Nigeria Smart TV Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart TV Market
Companies Profiled
Haier Group Corporation
Videocon Industries Limited
LG Electronics, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
LeEco
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.
