Delhi, 14th December 2017: Leading Asian direct selling company has joined hands with KENT, a market leader in Water Purification and Home Appliances, to launch KENT-QNET SMART Alkaline Mineral RO Water Purifier. This feature-packed product developed by Kent exclusively for QNet addresses one of the most important public health challenges facing Indian households today— limited access to safe and clean drinking water.

In an earlier survey conducted by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it was established that almost 70 per cent of Delhi’s drinking water was unsafe. The MCD in its research had found that 7 out of 10 water samples collected were impure.

The alarming statistics in the report is also reflective of the state of safe drinking water availability in the entire country. An alarming 80% of India’s surface water is polluted, a recent assessment by WaterAid in 2016, an international organisation working for water sanitation and hygiene has shown. The report ranks India among the worst countries in the world for the number of people without safe water. Our drinking water today contains around 200 deadly commercial chemicals in addition to bacteria, viruses and other inorganic minerals, making it unsuitable, if not deadly, for human consumption.

This partnership comes close on the heels of the launch of Sharp-QNet ZENsational Air Purifier, a collaboration between SHARP and QNet to address the growing challenge of indoor air pollution.

The new KENT-QNet Water Purifier uses a combination of Mineral Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultra Violet (UV) and Ultra Filtration (UF) technology to not only clean water, but also helps retain essential minerals, and maintain an optimum pH level to provide safe, healthy and alkaline drinking water.

Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Kent RO Systems said, “The domestic water purification industry is growing at the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15 percent. However, the penetration is still low and estimated at 3 percent only. While there is increasing awareness about safe drinking water in the metros, in many Tier 2 cities boiling water is still the preferred mode of purification. The partnership with QNet, whose direct sales representatives have a strong network in many Tier 2 cities in India, allows us to reach out directly to this market through personalised presentations, help create awareness about safe drinking water, and have a direct line of feedback from the end consumer.”

Unique features of Kent-QNet Water Purifier:

o Multi-step purification system uses Mineral RO, UV and UF technology which removes dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses and salts, making the water 100% pure

o Patented mineral retention method uses a TDS Controller helps retain natural essential minerals in purified water

o It maintains pH levels of 8+ giving healthy, Alkaline water

o Has a purification capacity of 20 Litres/hour

o Tamperproof RO membrane ensures safety

o Smart intelligent sensors with interactive Touch Screen Display for Real Time monitoring of purity, performance and service history

o 9 Litre storage tank with water level indicator

o One-year onsite Warranty

Reverse Osmosis is a water purification technology that uses a semipermeable membrane with capillaries as small as 0.0001 microns to remove dissolved impurities such as salts, contaminants, and heavy metals from water. Reverse Osmosis is capable of removing up to 99%+ of the dissolved salts (ions), particles, colloids, organics, bacteria and pyrogens from water. However, while removing dissolved impurities, RO Purifiers also remove some essential minerals from the drinking water and make it acidic in the process. The KENT-QNET Water Purifier addresses this with its unique Alkaline-Mineral RO feature that helps the purified water retain its natural minerals and maintain an optimum 8+ pH level, the ideal recommended by doctors for health and wellness.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Trevor Kuna, Global CEO of QNet Ltd. says, “QNet strives to develop unique products and services that help address some of the challenges of today’s urban lifestyle, such as poor quality of drinking water, bad air quality, oxidative stress to the body and its impact on overall wellness. We are very excited about this partnership with KENT, and association with Dr. Mahesh Gupta, who is known for revolutionising the water purification industry in India. Through QNet’s strong and vast distribution network we hope to make this path breaking new product from KENT accessible to a wider group of people in not just metros but also small towns across India, allowing them to make the healthier choice for their families.”

KENT’s Save Water Technology:

The KENT-QNet Water Purifier also helps conserve water with KENT’s Save Water Technology. In conventional RO Water Purifiers, only 20% of water is recovered as purified water while 80% is rejected. KENT’s Save Water Technology employs a computer-controlled process that recovers more than 50% water as purified water. The rejected water is stored in a separate tank that can be utilised for mopping and washing, resulting in less water wastage.

The new KENT QNET Smart RO Water Purifier is available through QNet’s network of Independent Representatives.