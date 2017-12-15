India is seeing a rapid growth of pharmaceutical companies over the past few decades to serve the ailing humanity of the nation. Pharmasynth is one such company that has started its operations in the year 1984 and within no time has secured a position in the top pharma companies in the country. Pharmasynth has begun its journey with two manufacturing units for medicines one in Delhi and one in Haridwar with latest and sophisticated machines to compete with other companies in productivity and quality. Within no time the company was able to register success not only for their manufacturing excellence but also their mission to serve the ailing humanity with a patriotic and religious touch reaching out everyone with quality medicines in affordable prices. The company has invested a lot to keep in pace with the growing technology in the industry and come up with best manufacturing facilities and procedures to ensure they produce zero defect and cost effective products to enhance their brand image in the market. The company follows stringent quality control methods using only high quality inputs and produce best formulations to cure many disease prevailing in the nation.

Pharmasynth offers their products in patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range brining out tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, powders, liquid orals and many more in various dosage forms. The company also focus on research and development coming up with new molecules and formulations to help people suffering with different kinds of diseases. The pharma company also offer their services as contract manufacturer to many reputed companies to optimise the production capacity of their manufacturing units and also help other companies cut down costs on their infrastructure and focus on their core business of research and development and marketing of their products. The company also offer PCD pharma franchise to market their products on both the national and international platforms to reach out people in every nook and corner for better health management through quality medicines in affordable price.

Pharmasynth has a vision beyond business interests and actively participates in many social activities for the betterment of the society that has won them many international and national awards and ranking the company among the top pharma companies in the country. The company with their team of honest and result oriented persons put in all their efforts to promote their products in various therapeutic segments to ensure everyone can receive quality health care regardless of their financial status. The goal of the pharma company is not just manufacture medicines but also enhance the health care system of the country.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725