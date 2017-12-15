Payworld is building the superstructure of last mile connectivity to financial inclusion. The company senses this opportunity and seeks to turn the tide of inactivity into a high lane of financial freedom of all who have been bypassed for years.

Payworld, a digital one-stop shop for a plethora of financial services has recently made sporadic efforts to encourage lending to the bottom of the pyramid population for Micro & Small enterprises, which are mostly underserved by traditional financial institutions because of their limited credit history.

Payworld has taken several initiatives to drive the financial literacy mission and briskly covering the proverbial last mile through their wide network of 100,000 merchants across India across 630 cities and 23 states. Payworld has footprint in all over India and have taken initiative to provide Insurance and Mutual funds to 10 million families.

With the help of NBFC’s Payworld is providing small retailers collateral-free loans, which will help to exponentially increase their capacity to do business on the Payworld platform.The lending business and lending decision is focused on Payworld’s retailers and the data points captured. This will help to speed up the process as all crucial information is pre-stored in its system. These loans are likely to carry a financial cost ranging between 18-27 per cent per annum based on the risk profile of the customers. Payworld is aiming to disburse 250 crore of loan in next one year.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the state where Payworld has prominent presence. They have about 1500 stores across the state and have come up with additional revenue streams for local retailers present there. Once the local retailer becomes Payworld retailer they can provide their customers with various utility services, in absolute ease. They will be enabled to provide services like Money Transfer, Rail E-Ticketing, Bill Payment, Mobile Recharge, DTH Recharge, E-shopping, Air Ticekting, Bus Ticketing, Hotel Booking, Insurance, Digital Wallet etc, to your customers. Furthermore, their customers will get the facility to pay for Payworld services by using their credit/debit card or by paying cash. So a retailer with a small shop, having these facilities will undoubtedly leave a stronger impression among customers.

Payworld understood the importance of last mile connectivity which is gradually going to disrupt the financial services for the bottom of the pyramid population.