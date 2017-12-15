Global Organic Food Market: Overview

In today’s world where everything is powered by the latest cutting-edge technology, farmers are heralding back to age-old practices in agriculture for greater good of humankind on this planet. This has been necessitated by a new crop of health-conscious consumers increasingly aware about the harmful effects of chemicals and other additives in food, farmers are now heralding back to age-old farming practices to produce what is known as organic food. From the seed to the soil or water and the final product, everything that goes into bringing organic food to the table is natural and free from pesticides, chemicals, and fertilizers.

On account of the antiquated methods used, organic food takes longer to produce and requires more care. As a result, they cost more than other foods that are produced in less amount of time with the use of various chemicals and fertilizers. Consumers who consider health to be of paramount importance, however, do not mind shelling out a little more for organic food products. According to the Transparency Market Research report, the global market for organic food will likely expand at a healthy rate in the coming years, especially in developed regions.

Global Organic Food Market: Drivers and Trends

Besides discerning consumers, an important factor driving the growth of the market are concerns about the environment. Pesticides used to thwart pests ranging from bacteria, insects, mites, and mollusks to birds and rodents that not just make their way into the human body but also accumulate in the soil and water. This damages the environment and hence, by consuming inorganic food, humans contribute to environmental degradation.

Organic food, on the other hand, is produced by farmers through reusable resources, limiting the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals in food. They are usually cultivated in small, family-run farms, wherein preservation of the quality of soil and water is of utmost importance so that future generations inherit fertile lands. Farmers also follow crop rotation methods to retain the fertility of the soil. Such form of farming reduces the toxic load on the environment. As a result, governments in many nations are funding organic farming. This, coupled with many private players foraying into the field as well as growing population pressure, has majorly boosted the market so far.

Global Organic Food Market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global organic food market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World. Among them, Europe has been leading the market with the maximum amount of revenue. Economies in North America are expected to grow at a good clip too due to the substantial purchasing of the large middle class population there. It is the Rest of the World and Asia Pacific, however, that are predicted to outpace the two continents in terms of growth rate. Developed countries such as Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, the U.S., and Germany have so far witnessed maximum demand for organically grown food.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in the global market for organic food are Spartan Stores Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., AMCON Distributing Co., Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market Inc., Clif Bar & Company, The Kroger Co., Inc, Dole Food Co., Inc., Frito-Lay, Newman’s Own, Inc., Dean Foods, and Organic Valley.

