Future Market Insights (FMI), in its report, projects the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market to register an impressive expansion at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. The market will surpass revenues worth US$ 20,000 Mn in 2017, and is further estimated to reach nearly US$ 50,000 Mn by 2027-end.

By drug release technology, dissolution-controlled release system will remain sought-after in the market, followed by diffusion-controlled release system. Majority of generic formulations available are in tablet dosage form and follow dissolution-controlled release mechanism. Revenues from sales of dissolution-controlled release system will surpass US$ 10,000 Mn in 2017. Demand for hydrodynamically-balanced drug delivery system will remain sluggish in the market.

FMI’s report estimates North America to remain the largest market for oral controlled release drug delivery technology, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 20,000 Mn by 2027-end. Being preferred route of drug administration by physicians, demand for oral controlled release drug delivery technology has been witnessing a surge by end-users in North America. In addition, recent advancements in drug delivery have enabled oral solid dosage manufacturers in North America to achieve significant bioavailability through adoption of novel drug delivery platforms. This is further expected to drive demand for oral controlled release drug delivery technology in the region.

Western Europe will register the fastest expansion in the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market. This growth is primarily attributed to a slew of new chemical entities resulting from high throughput screening, which have low solubility and bioavailability. This has further led manufacturers in this region to invest in drug delivery methods with better clinical outcome. Owing to cost-sensitiveness in Western European countries, technologies enhancing bioavailability will remain preferred drug delivery system. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

