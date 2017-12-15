The global market for lactitol, an artificial sugar alcohol with a very low calorie count and 60% less sweetness quotient as compared to table sugar, has gained significant attention from the world’s rising calorie-conscious population lately. The low glycemic index of lactitol also guarantees its acceptance by diabetics, which again is a rapidly rising demographic across the globe.

Transparency Market Research’s analytical account of the global lactitol market presents a thorough insight of the market and a 360-degree view of the market’s present state and its key elements. The market has been analyzed from a global as well as a regional front. The report presents estimates and forecast about the market’s future growth prospects from 2016 through 2024.

The report also presents a detailed analytical account of the key challenges, drivers, and trends that are expected to have a notable impact on the global lactitol market’s overall development during the said period. Present and projected future market state of key elements and segments have been elucidated with the help of wide-ranging qualitative and quantitative data. The vast data in the report, complete with insightful forecast presented in the report makes it a data repository that can assist the reader in formulating effective market strategies.

The data in the report has been assimilated with the help of several primary as well as secondary research techniques, inputs from industry experts, and several industry-specific databases and sources. It has been narrowed down, to bring before the reader only the most important market details and figures, with the help of a number of standard analytical methods.

Global Lactitol Market: Overview

The key factors favoring the positive development of the global lactitol market include the rising awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle among people of all age groups and the rising global prevalence of diabetes. Approval by several health and food regulation bodies worldwide have also led to the development of new horizons for the lactitol market in the past few years.

Of the key application areas of lactitol, the ones in the food and beverages industry presently help the global market gain a sizeable share in its overall revenues. The substance finds vast usage across products such as cookies, biscuits, chocolates, candies, chewing gum, and ice-cream. The high consumption of these products globally will continue to drive sustainable demand for lactitol in the next many years.

The report segments the market on the basis of criteria such as application, end-use industry, and geography. From a geographic perspective, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Lactitol Market: Competitive Landscape

The two key manufacturers of lactitol are Purac Biochem and Danisco, which is a subsidiary of DuPont. Other key vendors operating in the global lactitol include Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd. and Lonsino Medical Products Co., Ltd.

