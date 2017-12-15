With great expertise and specialization, KLARM announces plastic mold making service for different customers, engaged in producing quality injection molds for a variety of products. As a ISO 9001-2015 certified company, KLARM has an experienced and resourceful product development and engineering team that is capable of developing precise molds to meet exact manufacturing requirement.

KLARM is one of the leading plastic injection mold makers in China that have the ability to work with different plastic materials, such as ABS, PC, PP, PE, PA, PSU, TPU, TPE, silicone and others. This is why KLARM can deliver an incredibly large range of plastic molds suitable for different industrial applications. They have their own factory setup with dozens of plastic injection machines to design and develop plastic molds on a timely basis. The engineers and technicians of KLARM carefully process each mold developing task and endeavor to supply molds without a delay.

KLARM is one of the ISO certified injection molding manufacturers in China with professional QC inspectors to monitor product quality. These inspectors carry out assembly testing, dimensional measurement and cosmetic inspection to make sure the best quality plastic molds are produced for the clients. They document all the data related to the mold and send the sample to the client for their review and to make sure that the developed mold meets the client’s precise specifications.

According to the spokesperson of the China based plastic mould maker, they supply plastic molds at original factory prices, allowing companies to keep a control on their production cost. This brings them a competitive advantage to deliver products at a reasonable cost to the end consumer. Besides supplying plastic molds, the company also supplies rubber parts, silicone parts and steel parts. The company spokesperson reveals that they endeavor to supply the complete set of product components for a company to develop and manufacture products in a cost-effective and timely manner.

The China injection mold manufacturer claims to supply plastic molds and rubber parts to hundreds of client companies in the US and European countries. With rapid prototyping and precision injection molding, the company assures of supplying custom molds and parts for a variety of industries, including automobile, electronics, home appliances, medical devices and others. The company also specializes in high temperature plastic parts that have a wide application in the food processing, medical, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company offers free quotes for their custom mold making with all technical details.

As one of the trustworthy injection mold manufacturers in China, they carry out the quality analysis before shipping molds to the client. They use high quality PP bags, PET blister, and transparent buffers for packing molds and shipping them to the customers around the world. With the best quality packaging, the molds remain protected from any kind of wear and tear and customers receive exact quality molds for their production purposes. KLARM is capable of handling the mass production of the mold after the sample approval by the client.

About:

KLARM is an innovative and economical automotive mold maker in China , specializing in plastic injection mold making, injection molding, and full products contract manufacturing services. They have a professional mould factory, certificated with the ISO 9001 quality management system, and which covers about a 1,500 square meters of mold tooling shop. KLARM has a team of highly skilled mold toolmakers, designers, QC, and project managers. They supply molds that are in accordance with DME, HASCO, HEB, STRACK, and OPITZ standards.

Media Contact:

Company: Guangzhou Klarm Mould Ltd

Contact: Lanny Larm

Address: Guangzhou, China

Phone: +86-20-3486-3088

Email: klarm.mould@gmail.com

Website: http://www.injectionmouldchina.com