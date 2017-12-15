The Huf Group (Velbert, Germany) and the MH Group (Sydney, Australia) agreed that Huf International (Velbert, Germany) will acquire all shares in MHG (Thailand) Co. Ltd. The automotive supplier located in Rayong, Thailand, engages in injection moulding and robotic painting. It employs about 70 people. Main customers are Ford, Automotive Alliance Thailand (a joint venture between Ford and Mazda) and other automotive manufacturers in Thailand. The transaction will be completed on 15 December 2017.

MH Group (MHG) has a history of over 40 years of specialist automotive manufacturing. Following the closure of automobile production in Australia MHG has diversified into new activities. This has led MHG to sell its operation in Thailand and to grow new business beyond automotive.

The Huf Group is operating world-wide as an automotive supplier in the area of electronic and mechanical locking systems, driver authorization systems, door handle systems, tailgate systems, tire pressure monitoring systems and telematics and digital access systems. In 2016, the Huf Group achieved a turnover of about 1,400 million Euros. Huf International is the holding company for the worldwide network of subsidiaries. 7,800 people are employed with Huf in 23 companies in Germany, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Romania, China, India, Japan and Korea. Headquarters is in Velbert, Germany.

MHG Thailand will be renamed into Huf (Thailand) Co. Ltd.. It will play an important role for expanding the business of the Huf Group in Southeast Asia. The actual product scope already covers painted door handles one of Huf”s traditional key products. Other products will be maintained while Huf gradually will bring in new state of the art products. Huf is convinced that with the existing team and strong support from the worldwide Huf organization Huf Thailand will become a successful member of the Huf Group.