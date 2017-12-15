Global Unified Communication as a Services (UCaaS) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICES MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Unified Communication as a Services market is expected to grow at significantly high CAGR of 24% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. UCaaS market is segmented on the basis components, organization size and vertical. UCaaS has been able to reduce the cost of organization by bringing in different services under one cloud. Unified Communication as a Services market is reducing the communication cost for small and medium business enterprises. UCaaS combines different sorts of communication into a single network. Easy pricing, lower cost of ownership and after sale services provided by vendors are driving the market. Unified Communication as a Services market potential to provide seamless communication will drive the future market growth.

Unified Communication as a Services market components include conferencing, messaging, voice and telephony, client, collaboration platforms and applications. UCaaS market is also segmented on the basis of organisation size. At present small and medium size business are the main target market for UCaaS. There are issues with compatibility and reliability in large organizations.

Regionally, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe will be fastest growing market, marginally ahead of Asia Pacific.

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) by components market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global conferencing market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global collaboration platforms and applications market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global voice and telephony market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global messaging market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global clients market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global others market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) by organization size market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global small businesses UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global medium businesses UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global enterprises UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global large enterprises UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) by verticals market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global BFSI UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global consumer goods and retail UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

Global healthcare IT UCaaS market research and analysis 2015-2021

More…..

Companies profiled in the report:

8×8 Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

AVAYA Inc.

AT&T

Cisco

CSC

Dell

Evolve

Google

Orange business services

Hewitt-Packard

Huawei

Interactive Intelligence

Microsoft

Mitel

Polycom

Sprint

Thinking phone

Verizon

Voss

West IP communications

