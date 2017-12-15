Smart City Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS

Global smart city market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2015-2021 and heading towards a trillion dollar Industry. Government initiatives and Innovations & technologies are key motivator of the market. Energy conservation and waste management solutions are other factors which are attracting investors and consumers in the market. Big players are entering in the market to provide services to consumers.

Competitive landscape includes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are AWS Collaborative City, Cisco Systems, Inc., Engie, Ericsson, Fcc, Ferrovial, Fiware, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Ibm Corporation, Living PlanIT, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sap, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Telefónica S.A., Thyssenkrupp, Toshiba Corporation and Wipro Limited. The underlying lucrative market opportunities are provoking these key players to take strategic initiatives to stay competitive in the market. These companies are trying to extend their presence in the global Smart city market by adopting various strategies such as joint ventures, take overs, M&A etc.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

