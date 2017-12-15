Global Modified Starch Market: Overview

The global modified starch market has been experiencing a healthy development due to the consistent research and development activities within the areas of modified starch and has thus increased its application base. This study encapsulates the drivers and restraints impacting the development of the market and also throws light on the key development opportunities in the market.

The study also comprises the competitive analysis coupled with region-specific analysis of the global modified starch market. It also helps to identify the key companies influencing the growth of the market and throws light on the top segments and sub-segments present in the market. The report also employs Porter’s five forces analysis in order to present the competition present in the market. The strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors dominant in the market also form an integral part of this study.

An extensive analysis on the macro and micro factors influencing the market in terms of global and regional levels also form a key part of this study. The vendor analysis section of the report presents the top vendors dominant in the market and also throws light on the key product introductions and strategic recommendations. The report also presents a well-defined technological road map of the market in order to make the readers equipped with the direction of this market. A number of tables and graphs have been utilized in order to present an accurate understanding of the global modified starch market.

Global Modified Starch Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing awareness about functional food and the increasing demand for natural ingredients in food and feed have provided impetus to the development of the global modified starch market. In addition, the rising demand for health food has also positively impacted the growth of the market for modified starch. The rising awareness amongst consumers about their general wellbeing has given rise to the demand for high nutritional value diet.

Additionally, the rising demand for natural sweeteners in beverages, especially in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks owing to their low calorie value is expected to bring in new opportunities in the development of this market. In addition, the increasing demand for modified starch from the industry of biofuel has also largely added to the growth of this market.

The increasing sources of modified starch and the promising application areas are poised to bring in new development opportunities in the global modified starch market. However, the rising regulatory policies in Europe and the U.S. have given rise to raw material scarcity and rising prices, which is restraining the growth of the modified starch market.

Global Modified Starch Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global modified starch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, the North America modified starch market led on the basis of consumption and is predicted to lead the market all through the forecast period.

Key players Mentioned in the Report are:

The leading players in the modified starch market are Universal Starch Chem Allied, Ulrick and Short Ltd., Avebe U.A., Ingredion Inc., Penford Corp., Tate and Lyle Plc., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels-Midland Co., KMC, China Essence Group Ltd., and Cargill Inc., among others.

