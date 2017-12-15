Healthcare Cloud Market, Industry Research, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast & Analysis 2015-2021

HEALTHCARE CLOUD MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is growing significantly with a CAGR of 21.4% during 2016-2021. The robust growth of Global Healthcare Cloud Market is due to various factors such as rise in adoption of cloud services across the globe and significant reforms in healthcare information technology. Demand of Global Healthcare Cloud products and services in government and private organizations is expected to create more opportunities for the market. Other factors that are contributing in the growth of this market includes availability of wide range of application and services of Global Healthcare Cloud Market such as EHR, Internet of things, mobility solutions, patient records and payment methods. Additionally, R&D is expected to contribute and set new standards for Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. Major players such as IBM, AT&T, Cisco, Dell and Microsoft are contributing significantly in the growth of Global Healthcare Cloud Market by product launches and innovation at regular intervals.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market enables to secure patient data and information which can be shared with the physician and other doctors as per the requirement. There are wide variety of products available in Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market which are designed for the smooth flow of operations and to improve healthcare system with cloud based technologies. It also enables to store, manage and process data from different locations and delivers hosted services over the internet. In the healthcare industry, cloud computing as a technology is offered in four forms computation, storage, memory, and networking. Cloud computing is increasingly welcomed in the healthcare industry owing to the rising pressure to curtail healthcare costs while maintaining the quality of care for patients. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is also stimulated by the growth in IT sector and demand for innovative healthcare computing products. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market always provide tools to manage cloud solutions to reduce internal workloads and add value to the clients.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

On the geographical front, North America is dominating the Healthcare Cloud Computing market and is expected to grow further due to wide adoption of cloud computing in healthcare domain. North America has significant contribution in the growth of healthcare cloud computing market followed by Europe due to huge demand and adoption of healthcare cloud services across the region. Moving further, according to our estimates the APAC region is shining brighter than any other region and is expected grow further due to favorable government regulations, improvement in the healthcare spending and so forth. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights, predictive analysis of the market and so forth.

Competitive Insights:

Major players of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market includes Agfa Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., At&T Inc., Athenahealth, Inc. , Carecloud Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Cisco, Cleardata Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Emc Corporation, Global Net Access (Gnax), IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation. Aiming to provide quality care for patients, improve patient safety the healthcare cloud computing players regularly update and launch their products to stay competitive. In order to comply with government regulations & policies these market players are continuously investing time, effort and money in R&D in the anticipation for better cloud services and products that could meet expectation with profitability.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of application, component, deployment model, service model, end user, and region. By application, the market is segmented on the basis of clinical information systems and nonclinical information systems.

OMR REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis, predictive analysis & key analysts insights with current market trends to understand the market extensively.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91-731-4958007

Mobile No. +917803040404

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7928317