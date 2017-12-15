A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Battery Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2025“is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.
Battery Management System or BMS is an electronic system primarily used for controlling and monitoring the operating state of rechargeable batteries. Automotive rechargeable batteries are characterized by fluctuating charging and discharging cycles, this in turn necessitates the requirement of battery management systems to ensure efficient working and extended lifespan of the battery. Automotive BMS measures voltage, temperature, current, impedance and other factors of the battery, processes useful information such as power delivery, operating time, recharge and discharge cycles in main control unit and transmits the information to an external interface via data transmission channels. Technological advancement in automotive industry such as development of electric/ hybrid vehicles demands efficient management systems with a capability to perform real time operation. Moreover electronic media, sophisticated security systems and other battery operated system necessitates efficient working of battery which in turn is expected to increase the adoption of automotive battery management systems.
Automotive Battery Management System Market Dynamics
Environmental sustainability is the prime concern which in turn is increasing the adoption electric/ hybrid vehicles. These vehicles requires complex battery management systems primarily to ensure efficient working of vehicle components and is primarily expected to drive global automotive battery management systems market.
User configurable automotive battery management systems are gaining traction in the market for its ease of operation at transient level of vehicle load. High maintenance cost and lacking technical know-how regarding installation and operation of automotive battery management systems may restraint to the growth of the global automotive battery management systems market.
Automotive Battery Management System: Segmentation
Automotive Battery Management System Market can be segmented by vehicle type, sales channel, connection topology and connectivity
By vehicle type, global automotive battery management systems market can be segmented as:
Passenger vehicles
Internal Combustion Engines
Hybrid Vehicles
Parallel Hybrid
Series Hybrid
Mild Hybrid
Plug-In Hybrid
Battery Electric Vehicles
Light Commercial vehicles
Heavy Commercial vehicles
Two Wheelers
Based on sales channel, global automotive battery management systems market can be segmented as:
Original Equipment Manufacturer
Aftermarket
Global automotive battery management systems can further be segmented by topology:
Centralized ( Multi wire system)
Distributed (Single wire systems)
Modular ( Special systems)
By connectivity, global automotive battery management systems can be segmented as:
Wireless
Non-Wireless
Automotive Battery Management System: Regional Outlook
Global Automotive battery management system market is segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The North America automotive battery management systems market is the largest contributor with highest consumer base. APEJ automotive battery management systems market will have a sound growth rate due to rising vehicle sales and increasing demands for feature vehicles such as connectivity. The market would be volume driven across all regions and car types. Value additions by suppliers and a strong sales channel would be key requisites of the market
Automotive Battery Management System Market: Key Players
Some of the major players identified in the Global Automotive Battery Management Systems are
Elithion, Inc.
Ewert Energy Systems, Inc
Ashwoods Energy Ltd.
Ventec SAS
Intersil Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
LG Chem Power Inc.
Atmel Corporation
Midtronics, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Lithium Balance A/S
Mastervolt B.V.
Intersil Corporation
Texas Instruments Inc.
Navitas Systems LLC
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Japan
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.
Report highlights:
Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
